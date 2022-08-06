Photo: Brock Lesnar spotted with Edge

Brock Lesnar and Edge were spotted having a light-hearted conversation hours before SummerSlam 2022.

Brock Lesnar failed to defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. He had a strong showing at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but it was Reigns who took the Undisputed WWE Universal title. Edge made his long-awaited return to WWE on the same night and attacked Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Lesnar and Edge were clicked together a short while before SummerSlam kicked off. The duo seemed to be enjoying each other's company, judging by the picture. Check it out below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Edge & Brock Lesnar hours before SummerSlam 2022.



How did fans react to Edge and Brock Lesnar's picture from SummerSlam 2022?

Brock Lesnar and Edge are two of the most respected wrestlers in the business. Fans were elated upon witnessing this rare picture featuring the two megastars. Check out some of the responses to the picture below:

Alex @AlexGloverrr @WrestleOps Two of the best ever to do it @WrestleOps Two of the best ever to do it 🐐

Hubzee @_OblivionXIII_ @WrestleOps Edge vs Brock Lesnar yes please @WrestleOps Edge vs Brock Lesnar yes please

Lesnar and Edge have never faced off in a singles competition. The two stars did battle in a Handicap match at WWE Rebellion 2002. The contest ended with Lesnar and Paul Heyman defeating The Rated-R Superstar.

Around the same time, Edge teamed up with Rey Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown to take on the unlikely duo of Lesnar and Tajiri. Edge and Mysterio were victorious when all was said and done.

A year after Edge announced his retirement from pro-wrestling, Lesnar made his massive return to WWE in 2012. Edge made his surprise return as well, at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. Now that the stars have finally aligned for a potential match, fans would love to see the two legends have a full-fledged program with each other.

Edge is currently in the best shape of his life, while Lesnar is still a major draw. A match between the two top stars would be big enough to headline WrestleMania.

What do you think? Would you like to see Lesnar and Edge face off on the big stage before either of them retires?

