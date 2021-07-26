Photo: Brock Lesnar spotted in a new Cowboy Hat look

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar remains in the news even after not appearing on WWE television for over 15 months. The Beast Incarnate was recently spotted in a new ponytail look alongside the Bearded Butchers.

Now, a new image of Brock Lesnar wearing a cowboy hat has gone viral on social media. The picture below is from the three-day Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Met the one, the only, Brock Lesnar backstage last night at @TCSummerJam!

Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Brock Lesnar last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped his WWE Championship title to Drew McIntyre in the main event of Night Two of the pay-per-view. His WWE contract reportedly expired a few months after that and there have since been several speculations about his return.

Earlier this month, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast reported that plans to bring back Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam didn't work out. However, he added that the Beast Incarnate would likely be back sometime later this year.

“They wanted Brock," said Zarian. "For whatever reason, the plan didn’t work out. I believe it was creative-wise, it just wasn’t fitting. Financially, they want Brock to commit to live shows. They are working it out, it’s gonna happen. It’s not that it’s not gonna happen, it’s gonna happen unless something goes tremendously terrible, which I don’t think it will. I think we’re gonna see Brock, I just don’t think he’s needed for SummerSlam if they have this planned out already."

Brock Lesnar appreciation tweet cause damn it, i miss the beast. #BrockRules pic.twitter.com/JhHcUTG3mE — 💪🏾ISMA STYLES💪🏾⭐ (@ISMASTYLES11) December 29, 2020

Many fans wanted to see Brock Lesnar return and finally have a "dream match" against current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. However, that didn't happen and instead, we had Goldberg make his return and challenge Lashley for his title. Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship almost looks set for WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Brock Lesnar's new cowboy look. Who do you want to see him face upon his WWE return?

