[Photo] Carmella shows-off incredible body transformation since joining WWE in 2013

WWE Superstar Carmella recently re-shared a picture on Instagram showing off her amazing body transformation since joining the company in 2013.

The Princess of Staten Island has been a prominent member of WWE's women's division for the last nine years. She was a part of NXT from 2013 to 2016 before being drafted to SmackDown during the 2016 draft. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship once during her time with the company, along with the 24/7 title and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

A fan on Instagram recently posted a collage of Carmella's photos containing an image from 2013 and a current picture, highlighting how far the former champion has come in the last few years. The post was reshared by the 35-year-old on her Instagram stories.

Carmella was last seen on WWE programming in July

Carmella was embroiled in a feud with Bianca Belair on RAW before she was sidelined due to an injury at a live event. The Princess of Staten Island's last televised match was in July, where she unsuccessfully challenged Belair for her coveted title.

A month later at a house show, the 35-year-old suffered an injury from a collision during her triple-threat match against Bianca and Asuka. The incident prompted the referee to throw up the 'X' sign.

While she has seemingly recovered from the injury, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has had to face other health challenges. Carmella recently revealed on social media that she suffered a miscarriage in September and was treated for an ectopic pregnancy two months later.

Ever since Mella last appeared on WWE programming, a lot has changed in the RAW women's division. While Bianca Belair is still going strong as ever, numerous other stars have come back into the fold, with Mia Yim being the latest to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Becky Lynch could also make a comeback on SmackDown this week, as she is one of the favorites to join Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series for the WarGames match.

