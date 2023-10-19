[PHOTO] Charlotte Flair spotted with long-term bitter rival; hatchet buried

Charlotte Flair was recently photographed with a long-term bitter WWE rival with whom she reportedly had some heat.

The Queen has been the top woman in WWE for several years. She has won more championships than any other woman in the company, and has continued to stay in the title picture every time she’s made a return.

Fans have seen Flair make some great friends in WWE. At the same time, she has also had some bitter experiences working with some stars. Becky Lynch was among her best friends, but the two seem to have fallen apart over the years.

Similarly, Nia Jax is someone who reportedly did not gel well with Charlotte, and the two women had a bitter rivalry that bled into real life. However, the two apparently buried the hatchet, and now seem to be getting along ever since.

Mike Rome recently took to Instagram to share a photo with the WWE stars from an event hosted by Smile Train. The photo has both Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax posing together with Mike Rome and another guest.

You can check out the photo below:

Smile Train is the world’s largest cleft charity. According to its page, it empowers local medical professionals to provide free cleft treatment in their own communities.

The Queen and The Irresistible Force seem to be getting along better since their bitter WWE rivalry came to an end. It’s good to see them get on the same page, especially since Jax is working with the Stamford-based promotion again.

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair have spoken about their real-life fight in the WWE ring

Fans were treated to some real-life action when Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax clashed in a singles match in August 2021. Things got rather heated between the two, and they took legitimate stiff shots at each other during the contest.

Speaking on the issue, Jax revealed that the two were best friends now.

"That's my best friend [Charlotte Flair]. I love her. We love each other, but we had a miscommunication, and frustrations got a little high and then you know..."

She added that things got heated during the contest, but they talked about it later and settled things out.

"The funny thing is when we went back backstage, we both were like, 'You good?' And then we were fine. Next week, we had another match, and we said let's do it again, let's make it even more. There was at that moment a little bit of miscommunication. Just a tiny bit. That's my best friend. I don't remember that when I was in it, if that makes sense. When I watched it back, I was like 'oh sh*t.'"

Charlotte Flair has also spoken about the incident, and clarified that there was no ill-will between the two WWE stars. Their photo seems to confirm that they are getting along again without any problems.

