[Photo] CM Punk shares interesting photo on social media after Triple H welcomes him

CM Punk recently reposted Triple H's Instagram post with him post Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Punk officially made his return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. Irrespective of the previous rumors about Punk not returning back to the company, he made comeback at the recently held premium live event. Punk's hometown fans in Chicago went bananas as soon as his entrance music, Cult of Personality started to play. This generational comeback after almost close to a decade will forever be remembered as one of the most revolutionary returns in the history of professional wrestling.

Welcoming Punk back to the company, The Game recently uploaded a photo on social media alongside the former, as he wrote:

"Mighty cold day in hell. #SurvivorSeries."

Punk reposted The Game's post on his Instagram story, confirming his comeback in WWE.

Checkout the screengrab of Punk's Instagram story:

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently opened up on CM Punk's future in WWE

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently opened up on Punk's future in the company.

Speaking on Sportkeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince mentioned that CM Punk has already created a great brand for himself through the ongoing controversies. Russo also advised that Punk should take his lead in promoting himself, rather than working for others.

The veteran detailed:

"I gotta tell you. Here's the thing, man. If I'm CM Punk, I have created a great brand for myself. The controversy has created a great brand for CM Punk. If I'm Punk, I would be done hitching my wagons to anybody. Take that brand and do your own thing. Right after this, we got a show with EC3. If EC3 can start his own wrestling promotion with a fraction of the money Punk has, if I was Punk, my days of working for anybody would be over. The only person I'm working from here on, is me," said Vince Russo. [7:04 - 8:00]

It would be interesting to see what plan WWE has charted out for Punk in the near future.

