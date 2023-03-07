PHOTO: Cody Rhodes spotted asking 6-time champion for help against The Bloodline backstage on WWE RAW

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes is heading into the biggest match of his life at WrestleMania 39, where he will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The American Nightmare has to tackle The Bloodline. He can't do it on his own, as could be seen during tonight's episode of RAW.

A few eagle-eyed WWE fans spotted Cody talking to Kevin Owens in the background of a backstage segment featuring Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, and Elias. Based on what happened on the show, he was likely asking the former Universal Champion to forgive Sami Zayn and join forces with the two of them to take on The Bloodline.

Check it out below:

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WWERaw Cody Rhodes spotted in the background talking to Kevin Owens Cody Rhodes spotted in the background talking to Kevin Owens#WWERaw https://t.co/qpUYNKLbpm

This is likely WWE's subtle way of bridging the gap between Owens not forgiving Zayn and the two of them reuniting. There is still too much bad blood from the latter betraying KO at Survivor Series for the reunion to happen at this point in the storyline.

Will Kevin Owens listen to Cody Rhodes and forgive Sami Zayn by WWE RAW next week?

The final moments of this week's episode of RAW may speed up the forgiving process. Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn and reunited with Jimmy Uso before the twins and Solo Sikoa beat their former ally down. Cody Rhodes ran in to make the save before the show went off the air.

A combination of Cody's words and Sami getting betrayed could sway Kevin Owens towards forgiving his former best friend by next week. The two of them will likely challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Loving every minute of this!



Gotta be KO & Sami vs Usos - NIGHT 1,

and Cody vs Roman - NIGHT 2



#WWERAW Cody Rhodes was talking with KO earlier and then he saves Sami.Loving every minute of this!Gotta be KO & Sami vs Usos - NIGHT 1,and Cody vs Roman - NIGHT 2 Cody Rhodes was talking with KO earlier and then he saves Sami. 👀 Loving every minute of this!Gotta be KO & Sami vs Usos - NIGHT 1,and Cody vs Roman - NIGHT 2#WWERAW https://t.co/CfJFs5y9yo

Expect a six-man tag team match pitting Rhodes, Zayn, and Owens against Jimmy, Jey, and Solo before The Show of Shows. Things have been set up perfectly for The Bloodline to finally crumble, with The American Nightmare putting the final piece of the puzzle together by trying to reunite KO and Sami.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

