WWE Survivor Series 2022: Ranking and grading every match 

WWE's final premium live event of the year, Survivor Series 2022, proved to be quite a hit. As usual, there wasn't a bad match on the card.

While each varied in impact and quality, WWE Superstars put in a great effort tonight. The WarGames matches were unique and extreme, as was expected to be the case. But how good were they? And which one was the best?

Let's look at every bout at WWE Survivor Series 2022, grade them, and rank them from worst to best. What was your favorite one at the event? Let us know in the comments section below!

#5. Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi - Survivor Series 2022

The contest wasn't as bad as some WWE premium live event matches earlier this year, but Ronda Rousey's match against Shotzi did not light up Survivor Series 2022 at all. It was average, mainly due to the lack of doubt over the result.

Shotzi put up a good fight and looked to have the upper hand multiple times, but Rousey always cut her off. Some of the spots were quite sloppy, although the challenger's barricade dive on the SmackDown Women's Champion and Shayna Baszler did impress.

The end saw Ronda Rousey hit Piper's Pit before locking in the Armbar for the submission win. There wasn't enough excitement to lift it ahead of any other match at Survivor Series 2022.

Grade: B-

#4. Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles - WWE Survivor Series 2022

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor - Survivor Series 2022

The former leaders of The Bullet Club engaged in a fine match at Survivor Series 2022, as expected, thanks to their incredible in-ring chemistry. The external shenanigans were kept minimal, too, as The Good Brothers brawled with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio through the WWE Universe.

The action was slick, with AJ Styles and Finn Balor going counter-for-counter. The Phenomenal One came close to victory with the Calf Crusher before eventually beating The Prince with a Phenomenal Forearm.

This was a great return to form for Styles, who won his first singles match at a WWE premium live event in over three years. A good match between two high-level superstars.

Grade: B+

#3. Team Bianca vs. Team Bayley - WarGames Match

Survivor Series 2022 kicked off with the Women's WarGames Match, and what a main roster introduction for the iconic double steel cage. Bianca Belair and Bayley led their respective teams of five into an epic battle.

The EST of WWE kicked things off with WarGames veteran Dakota Kai before the action got frenzied pretty quickly. The complexion changed with each member joining every three minutes, as we got some exciting high spots and brutal weapons-related antics.

Nikki Cross was particularly impressive, diving off the top of the cage onto the rest of the field. While a few spots did not go to plan, there was more than enough that worked well. IYO SKY and Asuka typically had great showings, while Rhea Ripley showcased her strength, and Bayley was at her innovative best.

But in the end, this was Becky Lynch's match. She hit a massive leg drop from the top of the cage onto Dakota Kai through a table before pinning her for the win. The women genuinely put in a shift in the first-ever WarGames Match on WWE's main roster.

Grade: A-

#2. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory - WWE United States Championship

The best non-WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 saw Seth Rollins defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. This triple-threat contest was extremely enjoyable, with all three men showcased perfectly. Some of the sequences were excellent.

Theory was at his opportunistic best as he continually tried to rattle his more experienced opponents. Meanwhile, Lashley showcased his dominance, even locking in a double Hurt Lock.

However, Rollins was the star of the match at Survivor Series 2022. His Frog Splash to break up a pin was magnificent, as he hit a Stomp on The All-Mighty by jumping off Theory's back. The Visionary is the main reason this bout was so good, even if he lost the United States Championship to the 25-year-old star.

WWE got creative with the match's finish, with Austin Theory pinning Seth Rollins after Bobby Lashley had speared him. Better things look to be in store for all three men following Survivor Series 2022.

Grade: A-

#1. The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Brutes - WarGames Match

The main event of Survivor Series 2022 was rich on two fronts: relentless action and supreme storytelling. From Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's animosity to Kevin Owens powerbombing members of The Bloodline all over the place, things kept picking up as more competitors entered the match.

Once Roman Reigns came into the WarGames cage, things took a major turn. The atmosphere changed. Chaos ensued, which only meant more fun spots. Among them was the entire babyface team hitting 10 Beats of the Bodhran on a Bloodline member each.

Jey superkicked Zayn by accident amid the carnage, while WWE fans were left biting multiple more near falls. The biggest one came when Kevin Owens hit a Stunner on The Tribal Chief, and The Honorary Uce stopped the referee's count.

He proved his loyalty to The Bloodline with a Helluva Kick on KO before paving the way for Jey Uso to hit the Uso Splash for the win. The match's finish was all about the brilliant story WWE is telling between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, the best thing going on RAW and SmackDown.

Survivor Series 2022 ended as it should, with The Bloodline at its strongest. It's even better that it came after an excellent WarGames Match.

Grade: A+

