WATCH: Rhea Ripley casually does pull-ups in WarGames shark cage at WWE Survivor Series 2022

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley wowed WWE fans before even entering the women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2022. Her casual pull-ups in the shark cage during the entrances took people by surprise.

The event kicked off with the ten-woman fiasco, pitting Bayley's squad against Bianca Belair's team. The Nightmare was part of the heel squad, entering last for them and further showcasing her might inside the cage. However, it wasn't enough, as Team Bianca came out on top.

While it wasn't relevant to the outcome of the WarGames Match or her performance at Survivor Series 2022, Ripley did catch the eye pre-match by doing pull-ups in the cage while Nikki Cross climbed it as part of her entrance. WWE on BT Sport's Twitter handle posted a GIF of the moment.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Rhea Ripley following this titanic tussle inside WarGames.

What's next for Rhea Ripley following her WarGames defeat at WWE Survivor Series 2022?

Depending on how sore she is, the former RAW Women's Champion could make her presence known during Finn Balor's match against AJ Styles at Survivor Series 2022.

The female member of The Judgment Day has been quite the menace recently, with her and Dominik Mysterio invading his father Rey's house on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, a feud with Beth Phoenix is also pending.

Ripley knocked out the WWE Hall of Famer during Balor's 'I Quit' Match against Edge at Extreme Rules 2022. The Nightmare could team with him or Dominik against The Rated-R Superstar and Phoenix soon.

