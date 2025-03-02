[PHOTO] Controversial international star spotted at WWE Elimination Chamber

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 02, 2025 01:37 GMT
Elimination Chamber is the last stop on the Road to WrestleMania [Image Credits: WWE.com]
WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, will have major implications on the match card for WrestleMania 41. The premium live event marked the return of Jade Cargill right after the bell rang for the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which left the fans in attendance stunned.

During the show, Trish Stratus made her return to the squared circle in her home country as part of a massive tag team match. While the Hall of Famer entertained fans with her performance in the ring, Canada's own Drake was in attendance.

Reports of the controversial rapper being present at Rogers Center surfaced earlier. The international star was seen sitting in the front row in many photos that are circulating online.

also-read-trending Trending
In recent months, Drake has made headlines because of his heated rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. It is still unknown if the Canadian rapper will make an in-ring appearance at Elimination Chamber. With Travis Scott also set to show up, viewers might see the duo interact at the premium live event.

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE acknowledges Drake's presence at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada.

What are your thoughts on Elimination Chamber 2025 thus far? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

