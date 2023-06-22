[Photo] Current WWE Superstar has gone through incredible body transformation

Being a part of WWE, you often have to focus on your physique. The constant touring and wrestling can take a toll on anyone, but in a recent post, WWE star Mustafa Ali has shown an incredibly positive body transformation.

Ali has not had the best time on the WWE main roster recently. After a long time on the main roster, with him failing each time, he challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

He qualified for the match after winning a Battle Royal. However, when the time came to face Gunther in front of the Saudi Arabian crowd, despite his best attempts, he was unsuccessful. The star lost badly. Since then, he has made his way down to NXT, where he has slowly become embroiled in the North American Championship scene with Tyler Bate and Wes Lee.

The star has showcased an incredible body transformation recently and has showcased it on his Twitter account.

Mustafa Ali was always slim and lean-muscled, but that look has now changed, with the star appearing with huge muscles. He posted his back mainly, taking fans by surprise.

Check out the tweet below:

The star was previously billed at 183 lbs, but he posted that he was now 200 lbs. Clearly, that change has been all muscle for him. That 17 lb change has also created a difference in his look.

WWE star Mustafa Ali sent a message to his fans in India

The WWE star was in conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he sent a heartfelt message to his fans in India.

"Big shoutout, a lot of love goes out to all my fans in India. I think people don't discuss this enough. They always talk about me being Mustafa and half Pakistani. I'm like, 'Well, I'm also from India!' My mom was born in New Delhi. I still have family there to this day. I visited a few times as a child. I hope, I hope, I hope WWE comes to India one of these days. I would love to perform for you, but I appreciate all the love and support that I get from my fans in India. Peace be upon all of you." [10:33 – 11:02]

It remains to be seen if he gets a chance to perform in India soon.

What do you think of Mustafa Ali's transformation? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes