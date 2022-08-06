Photo: Current WWE Superstar teasing a Sasha Banks return?

Indi Hartwell's latest photo has left fans speculating that Sasha Banks is on her way back to WWE soon.

It's been about three months since The Boss walked out of WWE RAW along with Naomi following creative differences. Banks wasn't happy and decided to take matters into her own hands. A lot has changed since Banks' walkout and Vince McMahon is no longer WWE CEO. With Triple H now being the head of creative, fans are hoping for a Banks-Naomi return.

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell recently shared a picture on her official Twitter handle. In the photo, she can be seen wearing Banks' signature 'Boss' knuckles in one of her hands. Check it out below:

Indi's tweet is quite interesting, taking into account the recent speculation about Banks' return now that Triple H holds significant power in WWE.

Indi Hartwell's Sasha Banks tease was met with replies from several hopeful fans

Fans came in droves to the reply section of Indi Hartwell's tweet, with many speculating that Banks is on her way back to WWE.

Check out some of the responses below:

Banks recently broke her silence on Twitter for the first time since her walkout on WWE RAW. She sent a message to her fans ahead of her C2E2 appearance and wrote that she is excited to meet them.

Indi Hartwell, the young gun, has been a big fan of Sasha Banks for a long time. She has previously opened up about a possible match with The Boss and seems excited about the same. Here's what she said:

“I'm gonna have to cheat this answer and say a triple threat match with Sasha [Banks] and Bayley. Two for one, so I don't have to pick just one opponent. I have a ton of dream matches and that question comes up a lot, so I give different answers, but today that is my answer.” [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if Banks and WWE manage to sort their issues out and agree upon a massive return.

What do you think of Indi Hartwell's tease? Sound off in the comments below!

