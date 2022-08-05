Sasha Banks finally breaks silence on Twitter

Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Varnado, has sent a heartfelt message to her fans ahead of her upcoming appearance at C2E2.

Three months ago, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW after handing over their Women's Tag Team titles to John Laurinaitis. Banks and Naomi's walkout quickly turned into one of the biggest pro-wrestling stories of the year.

Banks has been spotted publicly on a bunch of occasions ever since walking out of RAW. She is all set to appear at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday and Sunday. The official Twitter handle of C2E2 shared a tweet hyping up Banks' appearance. The former RAW Women's Champion responded to the tweet and sent a wholesome message to her fans. Check it out below:

"I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love yoU," Banks wrote in her tweet.

How did Sasha Banks' fans react to her tweet?

This is Banks' first tweet since her infamous walkout on RAW on May 16, 2022. Her fans were thrilled to see The Boss post a tweet after a long hiatus. Check out some of the responses to her tweet:

Sasha Banks is one of the biggest female stars in WWE history. WWE placed The Boss in the sixth spot on its list of the '50 Greatest Women Superstars.' Banks has won Women's Championships across NXT, RAW, and SmackDown, and has carved a Hall of Fame career for herself over the past 10 years or so. She headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 last year, with Bianca Belair.

Now that Triple H is the head of creative for WWE, fans are hoping that Banks and Naomi will possibly make a return to the company very soon. Only time will tell if the two parties settle their differences and agree upon Banks-Naomi's much-anticipated return to the company.

Do you think fans will ever get to see Sasha Banks and Naomi in a WWE ring again?

