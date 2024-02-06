Rhea Ripley was seen alongside a member of Damage CTRL just days after the faction betrayed Bayley.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley finally confronted the trio of IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors for speaking behind her back. This led to a brawl between The Role Model and her now-former stablemates. Following this week's RAW, Damage CTRL member Kairi Sane took to social media to share a photo with Ripley.

The Eradicator has been keeping a close eye on Bayley, who previously teased the possibility of challenging for the Women's World Championship.

"MAMI and KAIRI!" wrote Sane.

Check out Kairi Sane's tweet:

On RAW, The Kabuki Warriors successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a rematch against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Sane and Asuka previously defeated Chance and Carter to claim the belts. The pair are in their second reign as Women's Tag Team Champions.

Vince Russo explained WWE's decision to have former Damage CTRL Bayley win the Royal Rumble

Bayley recently won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and chose IYO SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained WWE's decision to have The Role Model win the Rumble. He stated that the company wanted a match between Bayley and IYO SKY. Russo said:

"I think Bayley went over for a couple of reasons. Firstly, they wanted Bayley vs. IYO SKY. And number two is they really wanted to reward Bayley. Triple H made that clear at the press conference, and I get that bro."

Bayley vs. SKY is official for WrestleMania XL. The Role Model will look to end SKY's reign as WWE Women's Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals this April.

