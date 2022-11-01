PHOTO: Drew McIntyre dresses up as Lord of the Rings' Saruman for Halloween 2022

WWE Superstars have never stayed behind on the trend of Halloween dress-ups, and Friday Night SmackDown star Drew McIntyre has now joined the list of amazing cosplays for this year's Halloween.

The Scottish Warrior took to his Instagram to share some amazing pictures of him dressed as the iconic Lord of the Rings character Saruman, also known as Saruman the White, the leader of the Wizards. McIntyre's wife dressed up as the Elf Arwen and posed with him.

You can check out Drew McIntyre's Halloween 2022 dress-up in the post below -

Drew McIntyre is set to have a major match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

A former two-time WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, recently challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, for his titles.

The two had a stellar match at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom, and McIntyre came close to dethroning The Tribal Chief. However, Reigns won the match in the end with some help from Solo Sikoa.

While McIntyre is out of the world title picture, he is set to have a major match at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5, 2022. Drew will go one-on-one against former NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match on the show.

The two stars have had a heated rivalry on SmackDown over the last couple of months, and fans are looking forward to seeing who will get the upper hand, especially since both Kross and McIntyre require some momentum. The addition of the Steel Cage match stipulation has further raised the stakes and expectations from this match!

Who do you think will reign supreme in the upcoming clash between McIntyre and Kross? Can any of the two get back into the world title picture soon?

