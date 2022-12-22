[Photo]- Drew McIntyre poses with 44-year-old superstar and real-life friend

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre posed with real-life friend Sheamus in a recent social media post.

The Scottish Warrior last appeared in WWE during the Survivor Series premium live event, where he teamed up with The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline. Unfortunately, McIntyre's team lost the match after Jey Uso hit The PrizeFighter with a Frog Splash to pick up the win.

Taking to social media, McIntyre uploaded a photo of himself alongside his real-life friend, The Celtic Warrior, as he wished his fans a merry Christmas.

Check out a screen grab of Drew's Instagram post below:

Karrion Kross said his storyline with Drew McIntyre is not over yet

SmackDown star Karrion Kross mentioned that his storyline with Drew McIntyre is not over yet.

While speaking in an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Kross heaped praise on his on-screen rival, The Scottish Warrior, as he said that the latter is one of the most hard-working and toughest people he has met.

Karrion also added that his storyline with McIntyre is not over yet, and that the fans will have to wait for their upcoming confrontation.

"He's one of the hardest working people I've ever met, and I would probably say one of the toughest too. I think you could probably hit him or Sheamus with anything, and they'd still be alive, like a car or an asteroid. So, it's been a blast, and I will tell you, and for any fans listening, that story is not done. You just have to wait and see how it plays out," Kross said.

McIntyre is currently on a hiatus since Survivor Series: WarGames after getting injured and might soon make a return to the ring.

However, it will be interesting to see when McIntyre will get back into the ring and what plans WWE has for both superstars.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre and Karrion facing each other in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

