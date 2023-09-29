[PHOTO] Drew McIntyre shows off new, dark look

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was spotted sporting an interesting new look during a recent appearance.

McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn for some time now. It's seemingly only a matter of time before the former WWE Champion embraces his dark side again.

Amidst speculation about Drew McIntyre possibly turning heel, he made an appearance at the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

McIntyre shared a few pictures from the event on his Twitter handle and was rocking a new look. It's likely that The Scottish Warrior donned the look as a one-time thing for the awards show.

Drew McIntyre's thoughts on a heel turn

Last month, The Scottish Warrior had a chat with Armon Sandler on Stay Busy. The veteran opened up about a possible heel turn and stated that he won't turn to the bad side unless it makes sense. He also heaped praise on WWE legend John Cena.

Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

"The character itself, I'm willing to go any direction that is interesting. People are calling for a heel turn, but I'm not willing to do that unless it makes perfect sense. We have a lot of equity in Drew McIntyre. I show up at Special Olympics and see the effect WWE and McIntyre has on people and I can understand Cena's perspective of not turning. Of course, he's on a higher level and did so much outside the ring, but I can understand where he was coming from. For the right time and right moment and it was entertaining for the fans, I would be about that. One of my favorite runs was outside the company as a heel. When that dark side comes out, it's pretty dark," said Drew. [H/T Fightful]

McIntyre has been a babyface for more than three years now. He has been one of WWE's biggest stars over the past few years. Fans would love to see him debut a new, dark look if he ends up turning heel in the near future.

What do you think of Drew McIntyre's look in his latest tweet? Sound off in the comments below.

