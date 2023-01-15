[PHOTO] Ex-WWE star Mr. Kennedy spotted with a new bald look

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy aka Ken Anderson is now sporting a bald look.

It has been about 14 years since Mr. Kennedy wrestled in his final WWE match. He went on to make a name for himself in several other promotions, most notably IMPACT Wrestling.

A recent picture of Mr. Kennedy shows him rocking a bald look. Check out the picture that was shared on Twitter:

How did fans react to Mr. Kennedy's new look?

Kennedy was one of the hottest acts on WWE SmackDown back in the 2000s. His new look received several reactions from his longtime fans. Check out some of the reactions below:

Kennedy enjoyed a four-year stint in WWE in 2005-09. He was one of the top heels on WWE TV for the better part of his run in the company. His biggest accomplishment was winning the Money In The Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 23 in 2007. He defeated top superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and ECW to win the coveted briefcase that night.

Kennedy was supposed to win the World Heavyweight title from The Undertaker, but an injury squashed the plans.

“Now, they had already told me two or three days earlier that I was gonna be winning the title from ‘Taker. They told me that, because ‘Taker was hurt too. He needed to have bicep surgery. ‘So we need this title off of ‘Taker. What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna have him in this Cage match, he’s gonna barely squeak out alive, and somebody else is gonna come out, beat him up some more. Then you’re gonna cash in your Money in the Bank briefcase and you’re gonna be the new champion.’” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Kennedy ended up losing the briefcase to Edge, who successfully cashed in on The Undertaker to win the World Heavyweight title on an episode of SmackDown. Kennedy never won the top title in WWE but did win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions.

