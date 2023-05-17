[PHOTO] Ex-WWE star wrestles at 76 years old; looks insanely jacked

Former WWE Superstar and wrestling veteran Chick Donovan just participated in a match at 76!

Donovan is a seasoned veteran of the squared circle and is still in incredible shape. He wrestled for several top promotions during his heyday, including World Wrestling Entertainment. He appeared in WCW, AWA, and NWA as well.

Chick Donovan's grandson Bryce recently tweeted that the WWE veteran recently stepped into the ring for a match at 76 years old. Here's what he wrote:

"So proud of my Grandfather still getting it done at age 76. When I was a small child listening to his stories about wrestling Jerry Lawler in AWA, he would look at me and say 'I know one day you’ll grow up to become Create A Pro Champion.' He was right! The legend Chic Donovan!"

Chick Donovan mostly worked as an enhancement talent during his WWE run

When World Wrestling Entertainment was known as World Wrestling Federation, Donovan had a couple of brief stints in the company. His record shows that he only wrestled three bouts in the company, but he likely had many more matches that didn't make it to the history books.

Donovan lost a singles match to Ricky Steamboat in 1987. Eight years later, he wrestled The British Bulldog Davey-Boy Smith in another losing effort. He also wrestled a tag team match against Billy and Bart Gunn. This was it for his stint in the promotion.

There aren't many wrestling legends who have wrestled after turning 70 years old. Some notable names who wrestled at 70+ years old are two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, The Fabulous Moolah, Terry Funk, Lou Thesz, Mae Young, and Mil Mascaras.

