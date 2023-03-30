[PHOTO] First look at Hell in a Cell structure inside SoFi Stadium ahead of WrestleMania 39

The rumors of WWE bringing back the original Hell in a Cell design are true if the latest photos from SoFi Stadium are to be believed.

At WrestleMania 39, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will take on Judgment Day's Finn Balor inside the hellish structure. The two men have been feuding for a while now, and this match will likely end their rivalry.

Mere days ahead of WrestleMania 39, reports stated that WWE was bringing back the original HIAC structure. Some pictures have come out of the SoFi Stadium over the past few hours, confirming the rumors.

Check out the pictures below:

How did fans react to the picture of the original Hell in a Cell structure inside SoFi Stadium?

Over the years, fans have been vocal about their hatred for the red structure that WWE debuted in 2018.

The WWE Universe was thrilled with the return of the original design, judging by fans' comments on Twitter:

Edge and Finn Balor's heated rivalry deserves to end inside the unforgiving structure. WWE had been presenting a premium live event dedicated to the structure for years, until finally discontinuing it this year.

Triple H had the following to say about the same while speaking with Comicbook:

"I think there's a lot of feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that it's a giant blow-off. If you're calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to the Hell in a Cell. I hear this speculation among fans a lot, and all of you [reporters]sas well: Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber... I think we have to re-evaluate all of that... It's really looking at the overall calendar and saying what is the best place to put this?"

Edge and Finn Balor are two of the finest wrestlers on the WWE roster at present. The duo is bound to engage in a thrilling encounter inside the HIAC structure at The Show of Shows that fans wouldn't want to miss.

What are your thoughts on WWE retiring the infamous red cell design? Sound off in the comments below.

