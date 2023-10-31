Photo: Former champion shows off new tattoo ahead of WWE RAW

A superstar has revealed a massive new tattoo ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will take place in South Carolina and is the final episode of WWE RAW before Crown Jewel this Saturday night. The premium live event will take place in Saudi Arabia and will feature several title matches.

Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. Logan Paul will attempt to win his first title in the company when he challenges Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at the premium live event. Rhea Ripley will also be defending her Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match against Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler took to Instagram to reveal a large new tattoo. The Queen of Spades shared several images of the new tattoo that features her finishing move, the Kirifuda Clutch, as seen in her post below.

"Conquer Your Demons #Kirifuda #inktober #tattoo @robbytatz407 @bodylanguage407," she posted.

WWE RAW star Shayna Baszler is open to teaming up with Dakota Kai

Shayna Baszler recently shared that she would not be against teaming up with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai.

Baszler was dominant as a singles star in NXT but that success hasn't translated to the main roster. The 2-time NXT Women's Champion has never captured a title on the main roster but is a 3-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She defeated Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam, and is scheduled to be a part of the Women's World Championship Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel on November 4.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Philipa Marie in an exclusive interview earlier this year, WWE RAW star Shayna Baszler said that she wouldn't be against teaming up with Dakota Kai if the opportunity presented itself.

"If that presented itself for whatever reason, [then] yeah, I'm not opposed to that. She can take a beating. I've given it to her plenty of times. I know that wouldn't be wasted." said Baszler.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Shayna Baszler has had a decent run on the main roster so far, but a singles title has escaped her. Only time will tell if Baszler can pull off the upset and capture the Women's World Championship during the Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel.

Which WWE RAW star would you like to see dethrone Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here