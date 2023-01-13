[Photo] Former Tag Team Champion has gotten shredded since WWE release

Some wrestlers use their WWE release as motivation to better themselves.

Over 100 men and women have been released from WWE in the last three years. While many have found new homes in other companies, some seem to be trying to better themselves for an opportunity to return to the company that let them go in the first place.

Alexander Wolfe, who was part of both SAnitY and Imperium during his time with the company, was released in May 2021. While he's been relatively quiet on the wrestling scene, that doesn't mean he's not gearing up for a potential comeback.

The WrestlingNews.co social media account posted side-by-side pictures of Alexander Wolfe from his time with the company to what he looks like now, and you can absolutely tell how hard he's been at work to change his look.

You can see the transformation in the embedded tweet below:

Could WWE be prepping for a SAnitY reunion on Monday Night RAW?

Perhaps Alexander Wolfe's recent physical transformation might be a precursor to a WWE return in the near future.

The faction SAnitY was a Triple H creation in the NXT black and gold era in 2016. While the faction had a great run in NXT, it didn't fare so well on the main roster in 2018 as they were brought up without Nikki Cross.

In the years that followed, every member of the SAnitY faction was released except Cross, who was never associated with them on the main roster.

But with Cross shifting back towards her crazy character from NXT and Eric Young reportedly on his way back to the company, many fans are speculating that a SAnitY reunion could be on the horizon.

Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you think of Alexander Wolfe's body transformation? Would you like to see a SAnitY reunion on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

