[Photo] Former United States Champion spotted with a new look ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE is ready to host Bash in Berlin, and five matches have been announced for the event. Meanwhile, former United States Champion Baron Corbin was spotted with a new look in Germany ahead of the premium live event.

A few years ago, Baron Corbin was a hot prospect on the blue brand, where he won the United States Championship from AJ Styles. In the coming years, Corbin faced notable names on Monday Night RAW and eventually returned to WWE's developmental brand.

The star received a new life on NXT and won gold alongside Bron Breakker when they became the NXT Tag Team Champions. Today, the 39-year-old star was spotted in Germany with a new salt-and-pepper look.

"On that coffee quest in Berlin, got one down over there. Don't mind the grey in the beard. On to the next coffee shop; exploring Berlin on a rare day off. Let's see what they got," Corbin said.

Check out the screenshots of The Lone Wolf's story below:

Baron Corbin is a former United States Champion! [Image credit: Instagram]

What is Baron Corbin doing on WWE SmackDown?

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin turned face on the developmental brand as he aligned with Bron Breakker to form The Wolf Dogs. After winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, the two went after gold.

Later, the duo won the titles and defeated several notable teams before their main roster call-up. However, Breakker went to SmackDown before Corbin and was moved to Monday Night RAW during the annual WWE Draft.

The second-generation star quickly entered into a feud with Sami Zayn and captured the Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Ohio.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin formed a new alliance with Apollo Crews and works in the tag team division on Friday Night SmackDown. The two are currently in a storyline against Legado Del Fantasma.

Last week, the two confronted the heel faction after Santos Escobar lost to LA Knight. The story between the stars is likely set to continue further when SmackDown takes place in Germany.

