Photo: Former Universal Champion recreates Becky Lynch's recent look

Kevin Owens put out a hilarious tweet mimicking Becky Lynch's recent look, during tonight's WWE RAW.

When one thinks of some of the funniest superstars on WWE TV, Owens' name usually comes up. In addition to being one of the most talented athletes in WWE today, he occasionally manages to make fans laugh with his hilarious antics.

WWE set a "Countdown to Cody" timer for tonight's RAW letting fans know how long they'll have to wait before The American Nightmare appears. KO decided to have some fun on Twitter after noticing the same. He shared a bunch of "Countdown to KO" tweets during the show, one after the other.

Soon after, Owens shared another tweet, this time mentioning "Countdown to Becky". He wrote "Becky's next" in his tweet, and added a picture as well. KO can be seen mimicking Lynch's cyberpunk look in the photo.

Becky Lynch's look made quite a buzz on Wrestling Twitter last week

Last week on RAW, Big Time Becks wore an unusual pair of goggles that gave off a cyberpunk vibe. The unique look received quite a mixed reaction from fans on Twitter. While some fans believed that Becky Lynch's goofiness was going too far, others lauded her for being different.

Former WWE Champion The Miz took a jibe at her look on Twitter. He seemingly regretted it, though, as Lynch fired back soon after.

Shortly after, former women's champion Bayley jumped on the bandwagon and made fun of Lynch's look on Twitter as well.

Big Time Becks is currently feuding with arch-rival Asuka on WWE RAW. Their feud kicked off back in April when The Empress of Tomorrow interrupted Lynch's return to the red brand following her WrestleMania 38 loss. Over the past three days, the latter has suffered three back-to-back losses to Asuka.

At Saturday Night's Main Event on May 14, the Japanese star was victorious over Lynch. The same story repeated at Sunday Stunner on May 15, and on tonight's episode of the red brand as well. With her latest win over Lynch, Asuka has bagged a RAW Women's title shot against Bianca Belair at Hell In A Cell.

What do you think of Becky Lynch's current standing on the WWE roster? Does her occasional goofiness bother you? Sound off in the comments section below!

