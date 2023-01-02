[Photo] Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion appears to be in great shape while out of action with an injury

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya is currently recovering from a broken nose she sustained from a knee strike from Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades defeated Natalya on the November 4th edition of the blue brand. After the match, Ronda Rousey instructed Shayna to inflict more punishment and she obliged. Baszler connected with a knee strike that caught Natalya right in the nose.

Natalya appears to be keeping busy while not on RAW or SmackDown. She took to Twitter earlier today to argue with her fake assistant 'Bob'. Her "assistant" poked fun at her for never changing her persona in WWE.

"This is Bob. Looking back on Natalya’s 2022 is so heartwarming, even though she fired me months ago. Thankfully her Twitter password is like her persona, unchanged in many years. Now let me brag on her behalf. 2023 is hers!"

She responded to her Tweet and posted a photo that showed she is well on her way to recovering from her broken nose.

"I love your backhanded compliments, Bob. But my surgeon would beg to differ! 😜," tweeted Natalya.

You can check out the tweet below:

Nattie @NatbyNature twitter.com/natbynature/st… Nattie @NatbyNature This is Bob. Looking back on Natalya’s 2022 is so heartwarming, even though she fired me months ago. Thankfully her twitter password is like her persona, unchanged in many years. Now let me brag on her behalf. 2023 is hers! This is Bob. Looking back on Natalya’s 2022 is so heartwarming, even though she fired me months ago. Thankfully her twitter password is like her persona, unchanged in many years. Now let me brag on her behalf. 2023 is hers! I love your backhanded compliments, Bob. But my surgeon would beg to differ! I love your backhanded compliments, Bob. But my surgeon would beg to differ! 😜 twitter.com/natbynature/st… https://t.co/s06emJ63oQ

Natalya discloses which title she wants to win in WWE

Natalya has had a very impressive career in WWE thus far but she still isn't satisfied.

She has captured the SmackDown, Divas, and Women's Tag Team Championships once in her career but has never held the RAW Women's Championship.

During an interview on Faction 919, she revealed that one of the last goals left in the company is to become a Grand Slam Champion. She needs to win the RAW Women's Championship to accomplish that.

"I haven't won a Raw Women's Championship. One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I'm a Triple Crown Champion. So, one day, I would love to say that I held the "Raw" Women's Championship ... For me, that would be something I would love to do." [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

Check out the full interview below:

The 40-year-old would have a tall talk in front of her if she were to go after the RAW Women's Championship any time soon. Bianca Belair has been the champion for 272 days and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Do you think Natalya deserves a shot at the RAW Women's Championship in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes