[Photo] Former WWE star AJ Lee with a stunning new look

Multiple-time WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, aka AJ Mendez, was spotted with a stunning new look in recent pictures that dropped on the internet.

The 36-year-old will be a part of the upcoming season of Heels, which is a pro-wrestling-based drama series. The TV show features names like Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, and even professional wrestlers like CM Punk, who is Mendez's real-life husband.

AJ will be playing a wrestler on the show, and her first look in the TV series was revealed in a series of pictures posted by Heels' official account on Twitter. She will be one of the new faces coming to the Duffy Wrestling League in the second season. Starz also revealed first looks at the characters played by Josh Segarra and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

AJ Lee last competed in a WWE ring in 2015

AJ Lee was one of the most prominent female stars during her time with the Stamford-based promotion. She had a six-year career with the global juggernaut, which began in 2009. Lee was promoted to the main roster in 2011.

While AJ started her journey on the main roster as a tag team star alongside Kaitlyn, she went on to become one of the top names in the singles division, winning the WWE Divas Championship three times.

Her last match in the squared circle came in 2015 when she teamed up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins in a six-woman match. She retired from in-ring competition on April 3, 2015, and left WWE soon after. She has not wrestled for any promotion since.

After six years away from the wrestling industry, AJ joined the Women of Wrestling promotion as an executive producer in October 2021. While many hoped that she would also partake in in-ring action, that was not the case.

