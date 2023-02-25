[PHOTO] Former WWE star sends a message to Gigi Dolin after confirming their relationship

Gigi Dolin received a heartfelt three-word message from a former WWE star and her real-life partner, Zachary Wentz, formerly known as Nash Carter.

Judging by their social media presence, Dolin and Wentz have been dating for a while. However, it wasn't until Valentine's Day that the couple confirmed their relationship.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Wentz posted a photo of Dolin from what looked like a dinner date.

"I'm so happy @gigidolin_wwe" wrote Wentz.

Check out a screengrab of Wentzs' Instagram story:

Wentz (Nash Carter) is a former NXT Tag Team Champion. During his time in WWE, he teamed up with Wes Lee and contributed heavily to the tag team division.

Following the 28-year-old's release from WWE in 2022, he returned to the independent circuit.

Gigi Dolin recently took a major dig at Jacy Jayne

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Gigi Dolin returned for the first time since being betrayed by Jacy Jayne.

A few weeks ago, Dolin and Jayne were guests on Bayley's 'Ding Dong Hello' show. This led to the eventual fallout between the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Dolin, who went after Jayne upon her return, took to Twitter to display a minor bruise that she received on her finger. She also sent out a warning message to the 26-year-old star. Dolin wrote:

"Nah, boo. I’m not showing off my wounds, I’m showing off what I did to you. These knuckles bruised from that big a** head of yours. You talk too much."

Dolin and Jayne unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Title at Vengeance Day. Despite the departure of Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose, Dolin and Jayne remained stablemates.

In the aftermath of this week's NXT, WWE will aim to make the most of the Dolin vs. Jayne feud going forward.

How excited are you about a feud between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne? Sound off in the comment section

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes