Photo: Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee shows off her incredible ripped physique

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, aka AJ Mendez, has shown off her incredible physique following her return to the world of pro-wrestling.

A former 3-time WWE Divas Champion, Lee has been away from the industry since her retirement in 2015. Last year, she joined the WOW - Women of Wrestling promotion as an executive producer. Additionally, she will also be doing color commentary for the promotion's weekly program.

AJ Lee has taken to Twitter to show off her incredible physique after the initial set of TV tapings of WOW. Fans are loving these pictures and are wondering whether she could once again return to the ring.

AJ Lee's recent comments on a potential in-ring return

Earlier this year, AJ Lee appeared as a guest on former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie Podcast. During the appearance, she discussed her involvement with WOW and a return to the world of pro-wrestling.

“We’re gonna be in syndication in the fall of 2022. Please check wowe.com for your local listings. It’s also on the CWC app and Pluto app. But you know, what inspired me to join WOW, was the idea that it was women behind the scenes in every capacity and women in front of the camera in every capacity. And, to me, I love wrestling. I never stopped loving wrestling and this was the perfect way to rejoin the world of wrestling, but also combine it with what I’m doing now [as a writer] and what I have a passion for now,” AJ said.

On being asked about the possibility of an in-ring return, she revealed that there have been opportunities over the years but she's not sure if she's physically ready to step into the ring again.

"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I've never been ready for that," AJ Lee said. "I'm not sure if physically, the fire is there, but the art of it has always been there. When I was a fan, the women were my favorite part of the show and I would skip the guys matches to watch the ladies." (H/T Fightful)

AJ Lee had a short yet highly successful run in WWE during which she was at the top of the company's women's division. She retired from the in-ring competition in 2015 after competing in her final match on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 31.

