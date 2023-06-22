PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie shares pictures with real-life husband at a wedding celebration

Eva Marie may no longer be a part of WWE, but the star has always remained interested in returning at one point. Now though, she has shared a picture of herself with her real-life husband at a wedding.

Eva Marie had several runs in WWE. She joined in 2013 and would be part of the main roster until 2015. She was then sent to NXT, where she performed for two years before returning to the main roster. Eventually, she was released in 2017.

However, the star made a brief return to WWE in 2020. She lasted until 2021 before she was released from the company again. The former superstar has shared pictures with her real-life husband, Jonathan Coyle, at a wedding celebration.

The wedding was one of his younger brother's, and Coyle officiated it. Eva Marie was a bridesmaid at the wedding. She also shared that they had celebrated her parents' anniversary last weekend.

"It’s wedding celebrations all around 💛🤩💕Last weekend we celebrated my parents 50th anniversary and this weekend, @Jonathan_Coyle officiated his younger brothers wedding 🥳💫," said she.

Eva Marie @natalieevamarie 🤩



Last weekend we celebrated my parents 50th anniversary and this weekend, It’s wedding celebrations all aroundLast weekend we celebrated my parents 50th anniversary and this weekend, @Jonathan_Coyle officiated his younger brothers wedding 🥳 It’s wedding celebrations all around 💛🤩💕Last weekend we celebrated my parents 50th anniversary and this weekend, @Jonathan_Coyle officiated his younger brothers wedding 🥳💫 https://t.co/m57py1l4pL

Eva Marie addressed whether she would return to WWE

The former WWE star was asked at an interview recently whether she would return to the promotion or not and said that while it was not a yes or no answer, she was in constant talks about a return.

"The talks of me coming back to WWE, it's one of those things where, I know you guys want a yes or no answer, and the truth is it's maybe. We have an ongoing relationship. I was just in talks to WWE Studios talking about, you know, ideas and movies and TV. And then obviously that door is like always open potentially of coming back, who knows. Eva Marie can come back as, you know, like a dark kind of persona, dye my hair back to black, come in. You never know."

Now, it remains to be seen if she finally does decide to return to the company with a different persona.

Let us know in the comments if you want to see her back in WWE!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes