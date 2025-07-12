[PHOTO] Gunther spotted wearing Jey Uso's YEET glasses after WWE SmackDown went off-air

Gunther mocked Jey Uso after SmackDown went off the air by stealing and wearing his signature YEET glasses. The Ring General took on the former World Heavyweight Champion after tonight's episode of the blue show came to an end.

Jey Uso's short-lived world title reign ended on an episode of RAW a few weeks ago. He lost to Gunther, the same man he had defeated for the top prize at WrestleMania 41.

After SmackDown went off the air tonight, The Ring General took on Jey Uso, and the duo engaged in a hard-hitting fight. In the end, Jey failed to defeat his archnemesis. To make matters worse, the 37-year-old star stole and wore Jey's glasses. Check out the hilarious picture below.

Jey was pushed heavily by Triple H on the Road to WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. He won one of the most star-studded Royal Rumble matches in history by last eliminating John Cena.

The Yeet Master went on to challenge for the top title on RAW at The Show of Shows and won it in the biggest moment of his career. Unfortunately for him, the reign didn't last long. Jey would love to get his hands on the world title once again.

