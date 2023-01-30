[PHOTO] Heartbreaking moment captured after The Bloodline left backstage at Royal Rumble 2023

A heart-wrenching picture featuring Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens was captured after The Bloodline left to the back at Royal Rumble 2023.

Zayn and Owens were destroyed by The Bloodline during the final moments of WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The destruction was too distressing for the live crowd, and Roman Reigns was showered with chants of "F**k you Roman."

After The Tribal Chief and others left for the back, several WWE officials, including Jessika Carr, tended to Zayn and Owens. Both men were unable to leave backstage on their own and received assistance from the officials.

Jessika Carr later shared a picture from the event, in which Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can be seen leaving the arena. Zayn can be seen staring at The Prizefighter with concern in his eyes.

Fans aren't happy with The Bloodline's destruction at Royal Rumble 2023

Following the events of the Royal Rumble, Zayn has instantly become the biggest babyface in all of WWE. Millions of fans across the globe are rooting for him to exact revenge on Reigns and The Bloodline over what happened last night.

Sami Zayn refused to attack Kevin Owens with a steel chair last night and instead attacked Roman Reigns. Zayn and Owens have been best friends and bitter rivals over the years, but last night truly captured the level of love and respect that the duo share.

Judging by what happened at Royal Rumble, it's only a matter of time before Sami and KO join forces again to wage war against The Bloodline.

Kevin Owens had the following to say about Zayn's success while appearing on After The Bell last year:

“He’s thriving. I meant that on Monday too. People are seeing the Sami Zayn that I’ve known was there for 20 years. I don’t know why it took people so long to take notice and get the credit he deserves because he’s been incredible in WWE the whole time, but the last few months have obviously opened people’s eyes and it’s great, but I don’t think it’s optimal for our careers to be parallel anymore.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be a must-see show as the aftermath of Royal Rumble's events begins to shape up. Fans can't wait to hear from Sami Zayn now that he's no longer a part of The Bloodline.

