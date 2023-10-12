PHOTO: Jade Cargill seen with a member of The Bloodline

Jade Cargill was recently seen with a member of The Bloodline. On this week's episode of NXT, the newly signed superstar made her second on-screen appearance.

This week's NXT also featured Bloodline member Paul Heyman. The Wiseman accompanied Bron Breakker to the ring for his main event match against Carmelo Hayes.

Taking to Twitter/X, Cargill shared a backstage photo of herself with Heyman, whom she labeled as the "Greatest Of All Time."

Check out Cargill's photo and message to Heyman below:

Apart from Heyman, Solo Sikoa also appeared on this week's NXT, where he ignited a brawl with John Cena.

At the Fastlane Premium Live Event, Cena and LA Knight defeated Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match.

Cody Rhodes spoke about Jade Cargill signing with WWE

Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill were previously colleagues in AEW. Rhodes returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking at the Fastlane post-show press conference, The American Nightmare commented on Cargill signing with the company. He claimed to be very excited to follow the former TBS Champion's journey in her new home promotion.

Rhodes said:

"I was very excited for her to make this jump and very proud. Jade came from the Nightmare Factory but I didn't train her. I'm gonna tell people in the future when I write my book maybe I did but no, QT Marshall, Carolyn Cuellari, they set her up. They trained her, they've helped her get to the spot where she took this big leap. So I'm just very proud, now the work begins."

Rhodes added:

"There's a mindset here at WWE that didn't exist - maybe it did, and I didn't notice it, but didn't exist when I was here the first time that it is the most team-minded group I've ever seen as far as a show comes together... and this is individual business, it's tricky, it's political, it's showbusiness, right, you know, and that team mind did set, like what we have has proved so fruitful, so now, I just hope that she can rise to the challenge and the occasion, I think for sure she'll be able to."

It remains to be seen when Cargil will make her in-ring debut for WWE.

