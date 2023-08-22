PHOTO: Jey Uso spotted with protege of a top Anoa'i family member

Jey Uso is currently on a hiatus after 'quitting' WWE. He was recently spotted with MLW Superstar Juicy Finau.

Finau primarily works for Major League Wrestling and is the protege of Anoa'i family member, Jacob Fatu. The two men are part of SWAT, which stands for Samoan With A Tongan. The group also includes Lance Anoa'i.

Taking to Twitter, Finau posted a photo featuring himself and Jey. He also shared a heartfelt message dedicated to the former multi-time tag team champion for his contributions to Polynesian culture.

"MOTIVATION FOR THA ISLANDS. Crazy meeting someone whose done everything in his power to put our Polynesian culture on full display for the whole world to see" wrote Finau

Check out Finau's tweet and photo with Jey:

Big E recently revealed his early wrestling earnings

Former WWE Champion, Big E, recently spoke about his early wrestling earnings, including the earnings of Jey Uso.

Speaking during a recent interview with Steve Fall of Count Media, Big E revealed that he and Jey made around $500 a week. He said:

"We're talking Circa 2010, I was picking Jey up 'cause he didn't have a car. I would pick him up on the way to practice. You know this is the time we were making 500$ a week,"

He added:

"So to see guys that I was with when we were young, trying to make it, trying to figure it all out all these years later over a decade later of knowing those guys to see them in this slot to see them as main eventers just absolutely tearing it up really meant a lot."

Jey failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship recently. At SummerSlam, he lost to Roman Reigns after being betrayed by his brother, Jimmy Uso.

