[PHOTO] John Cena hinted at The Rock's blockbuster return before WWE SmackDown

John Cena and The Rock are two of the greatest icons in wrestling history. That's why it was so incredible to see them together on television in 2023. That is exactly what happened this week with The Great One's incredible return to SmackDown.

There was a thunderous ovation for The Brahma Bull as he made his surprise return in the opening segment of the blue show. The Hollywood superstar cut a classic promo on Austin Theory before hitting him with a few of his signature moves. His last official match was the seven-second squash of Erik Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Fans on social media lost their minds just like the ones in the arena after seeing the former WWE Champion back. In this day and age, it was surprising how such a blockbuster return was kept secret with no earlier reports suggesting it. However, fans noticed on possible hint that everyone had missed.

John Cena is known for his cryptic posts on Instagram. One of his last posts, a day before SmackDown featured Rock's father Rocky Johnson wrestling Ric Flair. The still was from the show "Young Rock" which is based on the life of the Attitude Era star.

Take a look at Cena's post below:

Fans want The Rock to team up with Jey Uso to take on Reigns after WWE SmackDown return

The Rock making a surprise appearance on the show has led to people speculating about a build up to a match at WrestleMania. Rocky has an obvious opponent ready in his cousin Roman Reigns.

While Solo Sikoa is the only one still loyally by Reigns side, fans think The Rock might need some help. With Jimmy trying to earn his way back in The Bloodline, fans want The Great one to join forces with Jey Uso to end Reign's title reign. It will be interesting to see when the former champion makes an appearance again.

How excited were you to see Rock return? Do you want to see him face reigns at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments below.

