"Team Rock vs. Team Reigns" - WWE Universe wants The Rock to join forces with Jey Uso after his return

The WWE Universe wants The Rock to join forces with Jey Uso, after his surprise return on this week's edition of SmackDown.

After an absence of four years, The Great One finally made his highly awaited return to WWE this past Friday. He was involved in the opening segment with Austin Theory and Pat McAfee. Later on in the show, he even interacted with John Cena.

However, despite Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman's presence on the show, fans weren't lucky enough to witness an interaction between The Rock and The Bloodline.

Taking to Instagram, the WWE Universe admitted they wished to see The Great One team up with Jey Uso, who following his issues with the family, quit SmackDown for Monday Night RAW.

Check out the fan reactions on Instagram:

Expand Tweet

Interestingly enough, fans suggested the idea of a potential Team Rock vs. Team Reigns match. The 51-year-old did recently reveal that there were talks of him facing The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, earlier this year.

Dutch Mantell provided his honest take on The Bloodline's storyline amid Jey Uso's jump to RAW

At SummerSlam, Jey Uso unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, after a shocking heel turn from Jimmy Uso cost him the bout.

Despite Jimmy being the first one to betray Reigns at the Night of Champions premium live event, he now wants to make his way back into The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that he was confused about the whole storyline. The wrestling veteran believes that WWE has no idea what they are trying to achieve with the storyline anymore. He said:

"I'm confused about the whole Bloodline story. I'm just looking at it, and I don't know what they are doing. When they pull it together and make it make sense, then I would get more with it. But, you know, [Jimmy] is kind of torn, he doesn't know. He has offers; what's he going to take? But that gives creative time to think about the centerpiece of it and where this is heading. I'm sure they have an idea of where they want it to go."

Expand Tweet

Jey, meanwhile, seems to be having a blast on Monday Night RAW, where he is feuding with The Judgment Day. The faction has offered the former tag team champion a spot.

Would you like to see Jey Uso form an alliance with The Rock? Sound off in the comments section below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here