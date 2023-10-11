PHOTO: John Cena reacts to Cody Rhodes' historic NXT appearance after both superstars appear on the show

This week's episode of WWE NXT featured several top superstars, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Taking to Instagram, Cena reacted to The American Nightmare's appearance on the show.

After kicking off the episode, Rhodes announced that he was the General Manager of NXT for the night. He also confirmed an NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, with LA Knight serving as the special guest referee.

Cena, meanwhile, was in the corner of Carmelo Hayes for his main event clash against Bron Breakker. Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of Rhodes from the opening segment.

Check out Cena's Instagram post:

John Cena recently shared an update on his current WWE run

Over the last few weeks, John Cena has been a regular on WWE TV. However, he could possibly be on his way back to Hollywood once the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end.

Speaking at the Fastlane post-show press conference, Cena mentioned that he would have to return to Hollywood, as committing to both industries wasn't possible. Cena said:

"I made it perfectly clear, you can't do both because of the liability and insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that's very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something happened to me. So, yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it, I can't even talk about the project because of the strike we're in. But we're in the middle of it. So, as soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. But, I don't control any of that."

At Fastlane, Cena teamed up with LA Knight for a massive victory over The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

What do you think is next for John Cena in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

