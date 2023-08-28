[PHOTO] Judgment Day member mocks Rhea Ripley; spotted wearing her WWE gear

Judgment Day member mocked WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley as he was spotted wearing her wrestling gear. The star in question is Damian Priest.

Ripley has often been seen beside her Judgment Day teammates in the past few live events. Recently she was seen dragging Priest backstage after he fell in front of her following his match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Eradicator then took to her Instagram stories and said that she was confused about being Senor Money in the Bank's 'Mami' or 'Mommy.'

Now it looks like Damian Priest also had a hilarious take on the situation. He took to his Instagram stories to post a photo in which he can be seen wearing Ripley's jacket with 'I'm Your Mami' written on the back.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley replied to her Judgment Day teammate on Instagram

The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy are having a fun time on social media, going back and forth, which isn't quite like their on-screen persona, and fans are enjoying every bit of it.

As soon as Rhea Ripley saw Priest's Instagram story wearing her jacket, she immediately reacted to it. She reposted Damian Priest's photo with a laughing emoji, indicating that she approves of him wearing her jacket.

Many fans believe Judgment Day could break up soon, and the reason can be Finn Balor's frustration of not being able to win a title. All of the members, except Balor, currently hold something valuable. Only time will what WWE has in store for the faction.

What do you think about Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's recent back and forth on social media? Let us know in the comments section below.

