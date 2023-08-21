Rhea Ripley jokes about being 40-year-old star's 'mommy'

Rhea Ripley jokingly dubbed herself a fellow WWE Superstar's mom in a new Instagram story.

At the recent Ottawa live event, Damian Priest lost a singles match to Cody Rhodes. After the match, Priest collapsed outside the ring and Ripley had to assist him to the back. The amusing visual was caught on camera by a fan.

You can check out the video below:

Shortly after, Rhea Ripley shared a picture of the incident on her Instagram story. Priest can be seen lying unconscious in front of The Nightmare. The Women's World Champion cracked a joke at Priest's expense and stated that she doesn't know if she's "Mami" or a "mommy" now.

Rhea Ripley's latest Instagram story

Damian Priest once called Rhea Ripley his little sister

Ripley and Priest have known each other for a long time now. The duo were incredibly lucky to have been put in the same faction last year. Ripley and Priest are having a blast as members of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

While speaking with Ryan Satin on his "Out of Character" podcast, the Money In the Bank holder had the following to say about Ripley:

"She's like my little sister. I'm so happy and proud. I legit got a little emotional last night, just seeing how hard she's worked. She's been through a lot, being away from home and away from her family. I mean, a lot of us sacrifice, but not to that level. I mean, her family is literally on the other side of the planet, and (she) goes years without seeing them. For somebody who grew up very close-knit with their family, that's hard, but she muscles through, literally, and keeps working hard and never stops striving for more."

Ripley is known for her hilarious antics at WWE's live events. It was refreshing for the live crowd to see Damian Priest joining in on the fun as well.

