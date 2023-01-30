[PHOTO] Lana shares backstage selfie with Liv Morgan right after her hour-long WWE Royal Rumble showing

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) has shared a backstage selfie with Liv Morgan from right after her record-breaking showing at the Royal Rumble. The two are close friends in real life. Despite not competing in the 30-woman match herself, the released star was backstage at the premium live event.

Morgan was the second entrant in the Women's Rumble Match and finished as runner-up to Rhea Ripley, who was entrant number one. The two lasted 61 minutes and eight seconds, setting a new Women's Rumble record for the longest time spent in the match.

It seems like Lana took a selfie with the former SmackDown Women's Champion immediately as she returned backstage, based on the color of her hair. Asuka, who returned during the Royal Rumble, blasted Liv Morgan with her now-signature green mist. The color hadn't been washed out when the selfie was taken.

The former WWE star posted it on Twitter, claiming how proud she was of Liv for lasting over an hour in the Rumble. Here's what she said:

"I am so proud of @YaOnlyLivvOnce lasting over an hour in the #RoyalRumble last night !!!! The pastel hair on you is also *fire emojis*," tweeted CJ Perry.

Check out the selfie below:

CJ Perry also sent messages to multiple other women in the Royal Rumble Match, including Natalya and Indi Hartwell.

What will Liv Morgan do at WWE WrestleMania 39 after making history at the Royal Rumble?

Following her excellent performance at the Royal Rumble, WWE must surely have some plans for Morgan at WrestleMania. She went coast-to-coast alongside Rhea Ripley, who will challenge for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship at The Show of Shows.

If The Eradicator stays on the red brand and faces Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan could challenge Charlotte Flair. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will want to regain the title. Meanwhile, she could find herself in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title picture alongside Tegan Nox or another partner.

