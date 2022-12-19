[Photo] Liv Morgan shows off brutal battle wounds following No DQ match against WWE rival

Liv Morgan shared a photo showing off her battle wounds following a No Disqualifications match against WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

The 28-year-old has undergone a bit of an attitude adjustment as of late. She lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey and appeared to lose her mind as well. Since losing the title, Liv has grown a love for extreme violence and is currently in a tag team with the returning Tegan Nox on the blue brand.

Morgan took to Twitter to show off her battle wounds following a match against one of her rivals, Sonya Deville.

Sonya Deville reacted to the photo by saying "oopsie" and adding a bunch of emojis. Deville and Morgan had a rivalry after Liv lost the title. Liv and Sonya battled in a No Disqualifications match on the November 4th edition of SmackDown and have battled in Street Fight matches at recent house shows.

Liv Morgan on life after WWE

Liv Morgan has already begun planning for her life after professional wrestling.

Speaking on Twin Talk, the former SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed that she would love to start acting immediately after she retires. She recently appeared on the Chucky TV series, only to be quickly killed off. She noted that one of her dreams was to be killed by the iconic horror villain on screen:

"Immediately, day after retirement, I'd like to be doing movies," said Liv Morgan. "I've been lucky enough to have some opportunities within WWE. I was in Chucky season two and I got killed by Chucky, which was a dream and amazing. It was so cool. I never get starstruck over anyone, but when I saw Chucky, I was so starstruck." (H/T: Fightful)

Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox battled Damage Ctrl for the Women's Tag Team Championships but a masked superstar interfered. It was later revealed to be Xia Li and it will be interesting to see how Nox and Morgan get revenge on Xia in the weeks ahead.

