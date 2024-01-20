PHOTO: Mandy Rose reunites with released WWE personality

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was recently spotted with a WWE Personality.

The WWE personality in question is McKenzie Mitchell. Taking to Instagram, Mitchell posted a photo with Rose.

On December 1st, WWE released the now-former backstage interviewer. Her stint with the company began in 2019, and she mostly worked under the NXT brand.

Taking to Instagram, Mitchell shared a photo with Rose. She also sent out a short message.

"catch up session and this time we weren't yelling at each other on tv!! COMING SOON," wrote Mitchell.

Could Mandy Rose return to professional wrestling?

Mandy Rose has claimed that she is open to a return to professional wrestling. She was released by WWE in 2022 after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ, Rose revealed that she would be open to a return to professional wrestling after temporarily stepping away from the industry. Rose said:

"Listen, I do miss performing, I miss the camaraderie, I miss that adrenaline rush, for sure. I can't sit here and say I don't miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy not to have to think about it as much. I don't know about the future. I am a free agent now... If the right call comes around, and I feel like making an appearance and coming back to any wrestling federation out there, I'm not saying it's a no, but right now I'm pretty busy. It has to be the right call."

During Rose's tenure in WWE, she was the leader of Toxic Attraction. The faction consisted of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Rose was also in a tag team with Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke during her time on the main roster.

