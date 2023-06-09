PHOTO: Mandy Rose sends a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan on her birthday

Former WWE star Mandy Rose wished Liv Morgan on her birthday, via her official Instagram handle.

Morgan, who turned 29, is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury. It forced her to relinquish the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles that she won alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Instagram, Rose shared a throwback photo featuring herself and Morgan. She also sent a heartfelt birthday wish to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @YAONLYLIVONCE LOVE YOU AND HOPE U HAVE THE BEST DAY EVERRRR," wrote Rose.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's Instagram story dedicated to Morgan:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Mandy Rose's wishes Liv Morgan on her birthday with a throwback image Mandy Rose's wishes Liv Morgan on her birthday with a throwback image 🎉 https://t.co/vB5D5CVniW

Over the last year, Morgan has found a massive amount of success. She won her first singles championship in WWE, capturing the SmackDown Women's Title by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey. This was followed up by her tag team championship victory alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Mandy Rose recently sent a message to Jacy Jayne on social media

Mandy Rose was the leader of Toxic Attraction during her time on NXT. The faction also included Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

On Jayne's 27th birthday, Rose took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo of the two from their recent vacation. The former NXT Women's Champion sent a heartfelt message to the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Rose wrote:

"Happiest birthday wishes to this bad a** & amazing person, GREAT friend and former tag team partner! I knew I was gonna like you when I first met youu @jacyjaynewwe."

xavier 🧸 @dacrebae liv morgan and mandy rose went from being 2 people that everyone thought would never win a championship to now being at the top of the division. we love to see it liv morgan and mandy rose went from being 2 people that everyone thought would never win a championship to now being at the top of the division. we love to see it https://t.co/w2OnPdz8rx

During her time in WWE, Rose featured heavily on the main roster before moving to NXT where she found the most amount of success.

The former Golden Goddess won her first-ever championship in the company by capturing the NXT Women's Title, as Toxic Attraction dominated the women's division.

Do you miss seeing both Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose in WWE?

