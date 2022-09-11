Photo: Matt Riddle shows off black eye

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently shared a mirror selfie on his official Twitter handle, showing off his black eye and ripped abs.

Riddle and Seth Rollins have been feuding for a few weeks now after the latter sidelined Cody Rhodes with a vicious attack. The two men collided in a singles match at Clash at the Castle. The duo battled it out for just over 17 minutes, with Rollins coming out victorious when all was said and done.

The Original Bro has now shared a mirror selfie and has taken a shot at The Architect in the process. He ticked off having abs and a black eye and hinted that revenge on Seth Rollins was pending.

"Abs ✅Black Eye✅Revenge on Seth," Riddle wrote.

How did WWE fans react to Matt Riddle's mirror selfie?

The Original Bro is one of the most beloved superstars on WWE's current roster. His mirror selfie garnered several comments from WWE fans, with most of them hoping to see him get revenge on Rollins.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Matt Riddle made it clear that he wants a rematch against Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion refused to grant Riddle's wish and stated that he was moving on to bigger and better things.

It's quite clear at this point that Rollins isn't a fan of The King of Bros. A short while ago, Rollins spoke with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport and shared his honest thoughts on Riddle. He stated that he does not like The Original Bro's attitude and the way he goes about his business.

It remains to be seen if Matt Riddle will get another opportunity to share the ring with Seth Rollins. He would love to put Rollins down and finally exact revenge for what happened at Clash at the Castle.

With Extreme Rules less than a month away, The Original Bro and The Architect could settle their scores in a stipulation-based match.

Are you rooting for Matt Riddle to take Rollins down in a future encounter? Let us know in the comments section below.

