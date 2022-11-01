[PHOTO] Matt Riddle uses a bizarre object to threaten Brock Lesnar on RAW

This week on RAW, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar were scheduled for a sit-down interview. Eventually, a massive brawl ensued, and while they quickly separated it, Matt Riddle was caught hilariously threatening Lesnar with his flip-flops.

As you may know, Lesnar and Riddle aren't necessarily on the best of terms. A few years ago, Lesnar spoke to Riddle backstage and told him to stop calling him out as the two would never work together.

Triple H led the men's locker room to stop Lesnar and Lashley as the brawl ensued on RAW.

It seems as if the King of Bros made the most of the opportunity given to him as he was caught threatening to hit Brock Lesnar with flip-flops:

It goes without saying that the WWE Twitterverse reacted to that, with everybody finding the gesture hilarious.

Brock Lesnar takes on Bobby Lashley this Saturday at Crown Jewel 2022 in their second match. As for Matt Riddle, there seems to be nothing big in store for him despite him having defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Extreme Rules last month.

Did you catch Riddle threatening Lesnar with the flip-flops? Sound off in the comments below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes