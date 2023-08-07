[Photo] MVP spotted with former WWE star at SummerSlam

A former WWE Superstar was spotted with MVP last night at SummerSlam in Detroit.

The veteran star made an appearance during the premium live event last night and accompanied Omos to the ring for the Slim Jim Battle Royal. The Nigerian Giant was dominant in the match for a while before everyone teamed up to eliminate him. LA Knight went on to win the Slim Jim Battle Royal by eliminating Sheamus last night at SummerSlam.

The 49-year-old manager took to Instagram last night to share that he bumped into former superstar Umaga's manager, Armando Estrada, at Ford Field during SummerSlam.

"Ladies and gentlemens... Umaga's manager Arrrrrrrrmanado... Estrrrrrradaaaa!!! And he's wearing the hat from my FIRST Wrestlemania!!!! I love my life!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Armando Estrada took to Twitter today to share another photo of the two last night during SummerSlam and added that he is proud to call the WWE star his friend.

"Proud to call @The305MVP my friend and brother! #SummerSlam," Estrada tweeted.

MVP discloses how Cedric Alexander joined former WWE faction

Montel Vontavious Porter recently disclosed how Cedric Alexander came to be a part of The Hurt Business faction in WWE.

The Hurt Business was a popular faction that was comprised of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP. Despite the group's popularity, WWE decided to disband the stable. Bobby Lashley is now aligned with The Street Profits on SmackDown, and MVP currently serves as the manager for Omos. Alexander and Benjamin have disappeared from television as of late.

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, the veteran shared that his relationship with Lashley and Benjamin is organic because they are friends in real life.

"The Hurt Business obviously is very, very special because Shelton Benjamin is a true friend of mine. We’ve been friends. We live less than five minutes from each other. Bobby Lashley is the same. The three of us have been friends across different companies, across different countries for well over a decade. So, our relationship is organic."

He added that Shelton Benjamin had a relationship with Cedric Alexander from their time in Ring of Honor and vouched for the 33-year-old star to be a part of the group.

"Cedric Alexander had a relationship with Shelton from their time in Ring of Honor together. So, when Shelton said, ‘I vouch for this guy,’ that’s all I needed to hear. Then Cedric and I developed a wonderful relationship." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Bobby Lashley had a tremendous amount of success with MVP as his manager in The Hurt Business. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Lashley's new faction on SmackDown and if his former manager will eventually be a part of it.

