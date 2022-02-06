Photo: Paige's latest hairdo leaves fans stunned

Former WWE Superstar Paige made slight changes to her hair during her recent visit to popular makeup artist Zac Phoenix.

Paige has been away from the ring for about four years now. The retired wrestler is still one of the most popular female stars in the world.

She recently shared a bunch of pictures and videos on her official Instagram handle, showing off her new hair alteration.

The former NXT Women's Champion can be seen getting her hair done in a couple of videos on her Instagram story section.

In another video, she's seen enjoying a party shortly after getting her hair done.

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Paige stuns fans with new hairdo after visiting popular makeup artist Zac Phoenix! Paige stuns fans with new hairdo after visiting popular makeup artist Zac Phoenix! https://t.co/Y4I7lfVjap

Paige's fans were left stunned with her new pictures

Paige shared the pictures on her official Twitter handle as well. Fans came in droves almost immediately, and most of them had nothing but praise for her.

Ovi_HHWShow @ovi_hhwshow @RealPaigeWWE For a second, I did not realize it was you. Beautiful look. @RealPaigeWWE For a second, I did not realize it was you. Beautiful look.

Jack Miller @JackPaulMiller @RealPaigeWWE Paige with a new look. Not sure if Vince will like it, but the fans do. Get some new ring gear, where you & @BeckyLynchWWE could do your dance gimmick again, like you did, when you two wrestled for Shimmer. @RealPaigeWWE Paige with a new look. Not sure if Vince will like it, but the fans do. Get some new ring gear, where you & @BeckyLynchWWE could do your dance gimmick again, like you did, when you two wrestled for Shimmer.

Antoine Parrish @themoe853 @RealPaigeWWE Omg I almost didn't recognize you wow you look amazing paige @RealPaigeWWE Omg I almost didn't recognize you wow you look amazing paige

Paige was one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster, back when she was an active wrestler in the company. She was injured during a house show match in late 2017 and was forced to go on the sidelines.

Immediately after WrestleMania 34, she made a heartbreaking announcement. She revealed that her injury had forced her to retire from active competition.

She took on a bunch of non-wrestling roles in WWE following her retirement. Her brief run as the SmackDown General Manager garnered major praise from fans.

She later became a contributor on FS1's WWE Backstage as well.

Ever since she retired, the former NXT Wome's Champion has shared her desire to return to the ring on various occasions.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge's big return during the 2020 Royal Rumble match, and Daniel Bryan's return from injury in 2018, only made her want to return more than ever.

Unfortunately, her injuries seemingly won't allow her to do so. Her short-lived WWE career was full of accolades, including an NXT Women's title reign and two Divas title reigns.

Judging by how things turned out for the likes of Edge and Bryan, her fans can't help but hold hope that she will make a miraculous return in the distant future.

What do you think of this new hairdo? Do you think the former women's champion will return to the ring someday for another run?

