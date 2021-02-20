Paige tweets about possible WWE return 

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige posted an interesting tweet in response to a backstage photo from tonight's SmackDown, featuring Edge and Daniel Bryan.

On tonight's edition of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge had a short exchange with Daniel Bryan in a backstage area. Bryan said that Edge should pick him for a match at WrestleMania 37 if he ends up winning the SmackDown Elimination Chamber and then goes on to beat Roman Reigns for the Universal title.

WWE on FOX posted a photo from the segment on its official Twitter handle, with the caption, "Retirement." The tweet garnered the attention of Paige, who has been retired since 2018. Paige seemed hopeful that she will manage to come back somewhere down the line as well, and mentioned the same in her tweet:

Paige wrestled her last match in late 2017

Paige returned to WWE TV in late 2017 after a brief hiatus, with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville being revealed as her sidekicks. The trio instantly established themselves as heels, and feuded with the likes of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James.

At the December 26, 2017 WWE MSG Show, Paige suffered an injury following a kick from Banks, and the match was stopped immediately after. Paige went on to announce her retirement from pro wrestling on the RAW after WrestleMania 34, next year. She has been involved with WWE in one way or another since then, but her injury has kept her out of the ring so far.

Daniel Bryan said it best. Oh, how I’d LOVE to see this!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Uk3jrm0Pvw — Kameron (Kam) Dreesen (@KDAWG_4Life) February 20, 2021

Paige has talked in the past about the backlash Sasha Banks got following the house show incident, and made it clear that it wasn't her fault:

"Nothing was ever Sasha's fault, She got so much backlash and even in the ring, when we were in there, people are chanting 'Sasha s**ks' and it really upset me to hear that because it wasn't her fault."

Edge and Daniel Bryan's returns from their respective retirements have given Paige hope that she can do the same, sometime in the future. Paige is currently 28-years-old and one thing that pro wrestling has taught the fans, is to "never say never."