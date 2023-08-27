[PHOTO] Popular star pays stunning tribute to Bray Wyatt at WWE Supershow

The wrestling world, for the last few days, has been flooded by emotional and heartfelt tributes for Bray Wyatt. Some of the Wyatt family leader’s colleagues who didn’t compete on Smackdown paid their respects in the ring on the WWE Supershow held on Saturday, 26th August.

Friday Night Smackdown opened with a 10-bell salute dedicated to the former Wyatt family leader and former NWA Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk. Superstars like LA Knight and Cody Rhodes remembered the two and their incredible lives and careers. Bray passed away on Thursday, 24th August, after suffering from a heart attack.

On Saturday, WWE held a Supershow in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where Santos Escobar teamed up with the US Champion Rey Mysterio to defeat the team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. After their win, while exiting the ring, Santos Escobar paid tribute to Bray Wyatt by grabbing a fan sign with a beautiful hand-drawn picture of the deceased superstar.

You can look at the sign below –

Seth Rollins also paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins during a match

On the same show, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in a street fight. During the match, Seth remembered the former WWE star by doing his signature maneuver of holding onto the corner of the ropes and bending back to look at his opponents.

The Heavyweight Champion also gave a heartfelt promo about Bray Wyatt in the ring after the match. He asked the fans to join him in remembering Wyatt by turning on their flashlights and singing his song. The whole arena could be heard singing the iconic theme song. Seth was visibly emotional in the ring thinking about Bray.

How did you think WWE did pay tribute to the loss of the Superstar? Were you emotional watching the episode?