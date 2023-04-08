[PHOTO] Previously released WWE star catches up with Ric Flair backstage during WrestleMania weekend

Ric Flair returned to WWE programming during WrestleMania weekend to induct The Great Muta into the Hall of Fame. Backstage at the ceremony, he was spotted alongside William Regal.

The former NXT General Manager was released by the company in January last year along with several other talents, ending his 22-year tenure with the promotion. He went on to sign with AEW and form a faction known as The Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

After Triple H came to power, Regal left the promotion and returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut, where he currently serves as the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

Behind-the-scenes photos of the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony have been released on the company's official website WWE.com. One of them included a backstage picture of William Regal shaking hands with 16-time world champion Ric Flair.

WrestleMania 39 was a successful event for WWE

The Grandest Stage of Them All was once again held over two nights this year, with both shows delivering spectacular entertainment for fans. Night One opened with John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship and closed with The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

On the other hand, Night Two opened with Brock Lesnar vs. Omos and ended with Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. The company announced on WWE.com that it was the most successful WrestleMania of all time. The global viewership record for Night Two went up by 33 percent, while Night One increased by 28 percent.

The company generated a gate of over $21.6 million for WrestleMania 39, and the combined attendance at SoFi Stadium was 161,892. In terms of merchandise sales, the record set last year was beaten by 20% in 2023.

The show had a lot of entertaining matches, and there were a few surprises, along with several stars getting special entrances.

