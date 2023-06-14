Photo: RAW star shows off impressive physique following recent WWE absence

Even though WWE RAW is three hours long, it's still not enough time to feature everyone on the roster on a consistent basis.

One talent we haven't seen much of in the ring this year has been Dexter Lumis. His last match on Monday Night RAW took place on May 15 as part of the battle royal that was eventually won by Mustafa Ali.

Prior to that, Lumis has only competed on RAW three other times this year, which is a shockingly low number.

Despite that, Dexter Lumis has taken advantage of his time away from the ring on Monday nights to improve his physique even more. The WWE Superstar took to social media to post a mirror selfie of himself, tweeting out the following photo in the tweet embedded below.

Is The Way closing to reforming on WWE RAW?

While it's unknown when we will see Dexter Lumis return to WWE programming, it could happen as soon as next week's episode of WWE RAW, which is scheduled to take place in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland is the hometown of Johnny Gargano, and with Seth "Freakin" Rollins issuing an open challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, this might be the perfect opportunity for the company to present Gargano in the same light he was seen by many in NXT as Johnny Wrestling.

It's very clear that Gargano can deliver in the ring when the opportunity presents itself. And with the possibility of him reforming The Way on the main roster in the coming weeks, it would allow the WWE Universe to see his entertaining side as well.

If everything goes according to plan, it looks like Gargano could be a big player on the WWE main roster by the end of 2023.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. 👀

What do you make of Dexter Lumis' tweet? Do you think Johnny Gargano will reform The Way on Monday nights? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

