[PHOTO] Released WWE Superstar shows off impressive new physique 

A released WWE Superstar took to social media to show off his impressive physique today.

The merger between WWE and UFC's parent company, Endeavor, became official on September 12. Unfortunately, it resulted in many employees being laid off behind the scenes and many talents being let go. Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Emma, and Riddick Moss were among some of the notable names released by the company last month.

Earlier today, Rick Boogs took to social media to share an image of himself while working out at the gym. Boogs was released last month but appears to be in remarkable shape. The 35-year-old shared a new photo on his Instagram, and his upper body looks massive, as seen in his post below.

"3 shades of camo, 1 voluptuously palatable pump," he wrote.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 comments on Rick Boogs' release

NWA Worlds Champion EC3 recently discussed Rick Boogs being released by the company and claimed that he should have received special treatment from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo, EC3 criticized the promotion's creative process.

EC3 added that the company should have allowed Boogs to do what he does and show off his personality because it would have probably been better than anything the writers would have come up with for him.

"If I'm creative and I'm writing for this show and I'm writing for Boogs, my segment's gonna say, 'So and so does this, and Rick Boogs does what he does. The end.' And you just let it go because it's probably gonna be better than any dumb s**t you'd think of," EC3 stated. [From 16:57 – 17:13]

Boogs is just one of the many wrestlers who will be looking for another opportunity following their release by the promotion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Boogs in the world of professional wrestling.

